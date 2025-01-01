Trusted by businesses and hosting professionals for more than 25 years.

TVCNet: Revolutionizing Web Hosting and Security Since 1997

What's Different About TVCNet's Website Hosting and Website Security Services

Welcome to TVCNet, a pioneer in web hosting and website security for over 25 years. As one of the oldest privately-owned service providers in the industry, we blend ongoing innovation with a commitment to exceptional customer service and the highest level of website security. At TVCNet, we're not just your hosting provider; we are your trusted partner in the digital world, dedicated to setting new standards in service and security.

Explore Our Wide Range of Services

  • VPS Hosting Plans: For those seeking more power and control, our VPS hosting offers the perfect balance of performance and scalability.
  • cPanel Reseller Hosting: Ideal for agencies and freelancers, our reseller hosting plans provide flexibility and reliability for managing multiple websites.
  • Managed WordPress Updates: Leave the technicalities to us with our managed WordPress update service, ensuring your site remains up-to-date and secure.
  • Customizable Hosting Packages: Choose from a variety of hosting packages tailored to meet your specific needs, from basic blogs to large ecommerce sites.
  • Dedicated Support: Our experienced support team is here to assist you with any hosting challenges, ensuring your website runs smoothly 24/7.


Awesome Customer Service - Faster Website Loading Speeds - WordPress Experts - And More...

reliable support

cPanel and WHM Experts

With cPanel/WHM you may easily manage every aspect of your hosting accounts from a single interface. WHM features include creating accounts, setting hosting package limits, managing email, DNS settings and even editing website files. Try our cPanel demo?

reliable support

TVCNet migrates Websites Free

With TVCNet service, you can migrate websites yourself through our easy to use cPanel control panel, or ask "your" support team here at TVCNet to help you migrate your websites free of charge today.

reliable support

LiteSpeed HTTP/3 Server Caching

Our LiteSpeed caching is optimized for WordPress websites. Have us migrate your site to our service and experience as much as 20 times faster website loading speeds, today! View a short video demonstration?

reliable support

Awards & Service Reviews

As one of the oldest and verified fastest shared hosting providers in North America, the quality of our responsive customer service is hard to beat!
Just ask our customers.

reliable support

Our Datacenter

All of our servers are located in a large, well-established datacenter in Fremont, California, USA. Our facility and servers are monitored 24/7/365.

reliable support

Free Backup Restoration Services Included

All of our web hosting accounts come with free backup recovery options. We'll even help you recover your monthly, weekly, or daily backup free of charge.

"Providing Web Hosting Innovation, Website Security and Customer Service since 1997"