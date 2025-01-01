Trusted by businesses and hosting professionals for more than 25 years.
Our innovations in cutting-edge website security and customer service excellence span decades.
✦ More Customer Service Reviews...
I've been with TVCNet for 10 years now with my website - as a non-tech guy, I feel like they have managed updates, perceived...Posted by David Mark Smith
So many times, we tend to be vocal about the things that go wrong and forget to acknowledge all the good deeds that go...Posted by Ian Hendry
"I knew and worked with Jim Walker for nearly 30+ years, even before he started TVCNet...Posted by Casper Abraham
I have really enjoyed working with Jim. He solved a major problem for me before I even became...Posted by Terry Crockett Esquivel
Very stable and fast hosting. Even better, the customer service. 100% recommendable.Posted by Soft & Apps
TVCNet: Revolutionizing Web Hosting and Security Since 1997
What's Different About TVCNet's Website Hosting and Website Security Services
Welcome to TVCNet, a pioneer in web hosting and website security for over 25 years. As one of the oldest privately-owned service providers in the industry, we blend ongoing innovation with a commitment to exceptional customer service and the highest level of website security. At TVCNet, we're not just your hosting provider; we are your trusted partner in the digital world, dedicated to setting new standards in service and security.
- ✦ Top-Tier Hosting Solutions: Our high-speed hosting solutions boast servers optimized for cPanel with LiteSpeed, ensuring your website's fast loading and reliability.
- ✦ WordPress Excellence: We specialize in advanced self-managed WordPress hosting, offering seamless integration and robust support for WordPress websites.
- ✦ Unmatched Security: Our commitment to security is unmatched, featuring daily malware scanning and immediate threat notifications. We've been leading the way in PCI security compliance since 2003.
- ✦ Affordable, Fast Hosting: Our groundbreaking SSD shared hosting plans set a new industry standard for speed and affordability.
- ✦ Customer-Centric Service: We pride ourselves on providing a personal, responsive customer experience, a hallmark of our service since 1997.
Explore Our Wide Range of Services
- ✦ VPS Hosting Plans: For those seeking more power and control, our VPS hosting offers the perfect balance of performance and scalability.
- ✦ cPanel Reseller Hosting: Ideal for agencies and freelancers, our reseller hosting plans provide flexibility and reliability for managing multiple websites.
- ✦ Managed WordPress Updates: Leave the technicalities to us with our managed WordPress update service, ensuring your site remains up-to-date and secure.
- ✦ Customizable Hosting Packages: Choose from a variety of hosting packages tailored to meet your specific needs, from basic blogs to large ecommerce sites.
- ✦ Dedicated Support: Our experienced support team is here to assist you with any hosting challenges, ensuring your website runs smoothly 24/7.
Awesome Customer Service - Faster Website Loading Speeds - WordPress Experts - And More...
cPanel and WHM Experts
With cPanel/WHM you may easily manage every aspect of your hosting accounts from a single interface. WHM features include creating accounts, setting hosting package limits, managing email, DNS settings and even editing website files. Try our cPanel demo?
TVCNet migrates Websites Free
With TVCNet service, you can migrate websites yourself through our easy to use cPanel control panel, or ask "your" support team here at TVCNet to help you migrate your websites free of charge today.
LiteSpeed HTTP/3 Server Caching
Our LiteSpeed caching is optimized for WordPress websites. Have us migrate your site to our service and experience as much as 20 times faster website loading speeds, today! View a short video demonstration?
Awards & Service Reviews
As one of the oldest and verified fastest shared hosting providers in North America, the quality of our responsive customer service is hard to beat!
✦ Just ask our customers.
Our Datacenter
All of our servers are located in a large, well-established datacenter in Fremont, California, USA. Our facility and servers are monitored 24/7/365.
Free Backup Restoration Services Included
All of our web hosting accounts come with free backup recovery options. We'll even help you recover your monthly, weekly, or daily backup free of charge.